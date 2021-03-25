Primecoin Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.90 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,603,710 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

