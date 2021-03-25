Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 30,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 749,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,882,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

