Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for about 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 44,862 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

