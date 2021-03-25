Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 357,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,215. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.04 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.