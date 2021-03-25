Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

AMGN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,195. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.01 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

