Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.35. 1,253,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

