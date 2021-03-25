Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $19.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.56. 290,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.17 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

