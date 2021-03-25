Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.50 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 314,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

