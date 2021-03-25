Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.80. 314,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

