Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.6 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 317,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.