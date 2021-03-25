Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 317,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,526. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

