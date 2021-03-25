Project Pai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,737,550,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,460,134 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

