ProPetro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 24,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,962% compared to the average volume of 1,193 call options.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,716. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

