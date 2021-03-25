Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.21

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 29200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prothena by 79.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

