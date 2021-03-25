Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.70 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $54.70 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,628,754,215 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

