PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 506,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,030. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

