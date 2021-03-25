PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $49.53 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

