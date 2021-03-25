Public Mint Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $26.18 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.