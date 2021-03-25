Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PRGO opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -706.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

