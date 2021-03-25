Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

