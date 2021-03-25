Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,570 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

