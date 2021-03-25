Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

