Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

