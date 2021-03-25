Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

