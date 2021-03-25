PUBLISH (NEWS) One Day Volume Hits $6,920.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $6,920.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

