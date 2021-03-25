PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $854,373.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $13.39 million and $854,373.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

