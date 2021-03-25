Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.04 and a 1 year high of $362.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.