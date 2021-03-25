Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cintas by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $158.89 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.