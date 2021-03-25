Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Brunswick worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brunswick by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.45. 7,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

