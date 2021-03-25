PutinCoin (PUT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 50.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $62,418.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,626.10 or 1.00202549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00076088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003366 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

