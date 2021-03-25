QANplatform Market Capitalization Hits $950,393.46 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $950,393.46 and approximately $3,657.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform token can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

