QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $292.98

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.98 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 328.20 ($4.29), with a volume of 1,132,858 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292.98. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.