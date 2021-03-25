Qitmeer (PMEER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $520,416.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $520,416.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 167,861,890 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

