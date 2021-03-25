QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Cap of $25.03 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.03 million and $1.23 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00460360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00058687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00179004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.43 or 0.00793667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

