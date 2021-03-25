Qtum Price Tops $9.03 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $9.03 or 0.00017392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $886.56 million and $2.27 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,265,084 coins and its circulating supply is 98,231,281 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

