QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 616.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,542 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 522,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

