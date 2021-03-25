Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.41

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 6741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.
XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46.
About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
