Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.41

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 6741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

