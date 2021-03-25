Quark (QRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $401.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

