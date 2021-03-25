QuickX Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $282,258.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $12.10 million and $282,258.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

