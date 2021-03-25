Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 36,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $46,526,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

