QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $476,821.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

