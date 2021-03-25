Qwertycoin Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2,634.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

