R Neil Williams Sells 4,776 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76.

On Monday, January 11th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total value of $925,302.24.

On Friday, January 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48.

Shares of RNG traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.70. 1,059,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,465. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.66 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.14 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

