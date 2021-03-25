Radix (EXRD) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $116.21 million and $2.11 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Radix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.75 or 0.00460191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00058363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00180290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00798793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

