RAMP Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. RAMP has a market cap of $133.58 million and $77.94 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,578,051 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

