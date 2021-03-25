Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $702.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

