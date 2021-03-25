Rarible Market Capitalization Tops $22.04 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $22.04 million and $7.12 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.76 or 0.00049709 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

