Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.19

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $216.51 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,411,800,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

