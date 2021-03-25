Raydium Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Raydium has a market cap of $169.48 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.36 or 0.00013964 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00058310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00175177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.54 or 0.00797742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00075770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,023,060 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.