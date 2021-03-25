RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of RBC Bearings worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 89,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 375.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $19,716,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $184.95 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $206.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

